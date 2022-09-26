2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.

“Now @akademiks you kno. You can’t be running off reckless about ours… it’s distasteful and we all have kids growing up in hip hop,” Chainz began. “I didn’t see what ya said but I heard you said ‘Bitch.’ Hey man you should apologize ASAP. skr8 up, not sure if you have kids but that’s something we don’t play wit.”

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

“Reginae loved hood n****s. She loved YFN Lucci. That was her hood n***a,” Akademiks remarked during a recent Twitch stream. “He had ‘thug life’ tatted across her chest. I think even Wayne had thug life tatted across his chest.”

Chainz isn’t the first rapper to speak out against Akademiks’ comments. T.I. also complained about him speaking on Carter in a post on Instagram, over the weekend.

“I would love to have a word with Akademiks,” T.I. said. “I gotta put a call out to him and hopefully, we can communicate our way to a positive resolution. But Reginae under the umbrella, covered, that’s our business.”

Speaking on Carter isn’t the only incident to land Akademiks in hot water either. He also has come under fire from several veterans of hip-hop for calling old rappers “dusty.”

Check out 2 Chainz’s recent post below.