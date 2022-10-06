Ebro called out DJ Akademiks for alleging that the Hot 97 morning show host blackballed DaBaby out of mainstream success. Ebro says that, not only does he not have that power, but that he’s tired of Akademiks “popping all that shit.”

“I don’t have that power,” he told Baller Alert in an interview on Wednesday. “If the fans ain’t coming to your concerts, and the fans aren’t streaming your music– the music is on every platform. If the fans really want to go stream your shit, they type in your name and stream your shit.”

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for D’USSE)

He continued: “All programmers, all DJs, all radio people, they’re out in the clubs, they’re looking at social media, they’re seeing what people are sharing and streaming– if people are fucking with it, people play it.”

Ebro added that he’s sick of Akademiks “popping all that shit,” and that he’d confront him over it, but he doesn’t “come outside.” He also said that Ak is only focused on covering DaBaby, NBA YoungBoy, Tory Lanez, and 6ix9ine.

Akademiks had called out Ebro while reporting that DaBaby’s new project, Baby on Baby 2, was only projected to sell less than 20K.

“Now yall understand my Ebro convo,” he wrote on Twitter while recalling how Blame It on Baby moved 124K in its first week. “DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them… UR DONE.”

Da Baby last project in 2020 'Blame it on Baby' sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

[Via]