DaBaby has gone through quite a few controversies over the last year. From his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud to his recent callout of Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby does not shy away from the headlines.

Unfortunately, DaBaby seems to be attracting even more attention for the wrong reasons. Following the release of his latest project Baby On Baby 2, the sales projections have been incredibly low. For instance, it is being reported that he will only sell 16,000 units in the first week. This is especially wild when you consider how just a couple of years ago, DaBaby was someone who could sell between 90k-100k in the first week, alone.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

DaBaby has responded to these reports, and as you can see in his Instagram story below, he is simply chalking this up to being blackballed by the industry.

“Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby,” he wrote. This response is in line with DJ Akademiks’ recent analysis of the situation. Ak believes DaBaby is being blackballed by Ebro and Apple Music, which is leading to the poor sales.

Image via DaBaby

Da Baby last project in 2020 'Blame it on Baby' sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K. Now yall understand my Ebro convo…. DSPs control who is hot and who is not. Fall out of favor with them.. UR DONE — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 28, 2022

Ebro indirectly replied to Akademiks, noting that if it was, indeed, his own fault, then DaBaby should be performing well on platforms like Spotify, which is not the case.

“Apple Music is not the only platform. Based on this dummy’s logic, Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it?” Ebro wrote.

Based on this dummy’s logic, Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it? — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 29, 2022

Regardless of the reason for DaBaby’s poor sales, it is clear that he will need to rethink his strategy moving forward.

