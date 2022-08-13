Baby On Baby 2
- SongsDaBaby Is Feeling Like "Joc In 06" On New SingleDaBaby returns with new music before 2023.By Aron A.
- AnticsMajor Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby ConcertDaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. By Lamar Banks
- MusicDaBaby Appears To Push Back After BOGO Tickets Go ViralDaBaby speaks out after fans notice that he's offering buy-one-get-one free tickets for his show in Alabama.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLucki's "FLAWLESS LIKE ME" Outsells DaBaby's "Baby On Baby 2," Twitter ReactsArtists like Meek Mill and Boosie have been speculating that Jonathan Kirk has been blackballed by the industry.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaBaby's New Album Far Undersells Previous ProjectDaBaby claims he's been "blackballed."By Rex Provost
- MusicMeek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is BlackballedDaBaby's new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. By Aron A.
- NumbersDaBaby Believes He's Been Blackballed Amid Low SalesDaBaby's first week sales for "Baby On Baby 2" have been surprising.By Alexander Cole
- NewsDaBaby Opens His Surprise "Baby On Baby 2" Album With "GO AGAIN - Intro"The North Carolina-based artist has been making waves with his latest project.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDaBaby Self-Directs Himself In The "SOCKS" Music Video: Watch"N*ggas gone eat d*ck just to keep that lil deal / Lost 20 million for keeping it real," the "VIBEZ" rapper spits on the new track.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDaBaby Claims He "Was F*ckin On Megan Thee Stallion" On "BOOGEYMAN""Baby On Baby 2" is here.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 CentDaBaby's "BOOGEYMAN" gets a co-sign from 50 Cent. By Aron A.
- NewsDaBaby Tells All On "Baby On Baby 2"North Carolina is back with the follow-up project to his 2019 debut album. By hnhh
- NewsDaBaby Returns With "Waitress" SingleWith "Baby On Baby 2" reportedly on the horizon, DaBaby drops another track just days after delivering "Tough Skin."By Erika Marie