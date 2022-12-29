DaBaby’s keeping a steady stream of releases coming, even during the holidays. The “ROCKSTAR” rapper returned this week with a brand new single titled, “Joc In 06.” Just before New Year, the rapper comes through with high energy on his latest single over Playboi Carti-esque production. Throughout the song, he flexes his speedy flow and witty bars across the effort.

The song also came with new visuals that show Baby and his family turning up over the Christmas holidays. The rapper dons a Santa Claus hat while surrounded by his daughter and nephew at the Christmas tree.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: DaBaby arrives at the Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

DaBaby has delivered a slew of new music over the past few months, even after dropping Baby On Baby 2. His latest project marked his first studio album since 2020’s Blame It On Baby, though it also spurred some controversy surrounding his status in the rap game. Baby On Baby 2 sold 17K in its first week — a stark decline from his 2020 studio album. Unfortunately, some believe that the music industry blackballed him. Due to his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021, many distanced themselves from him, including major DSPs and music companies. He also revealed that the incident led to a loss of $100M in potential revenue.

Though DaBaby might have ways to go before he regains the momentum he once had, he still took a few wins in recent times. Just before the holidays, DaBaby won a $6M lawsuit due to an alleged brawl in Miami.

“Along with our client, Jonathan Kirk, we are thrilled that this federal jury, after a five-day trial, came to the same conclusion that we have maintained for almost 3 years – that these plaintiffs were attempting to use the legal system to shake down Mr. Kirk,” DaBaby’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said in a statement.

Check out DaBaby’s new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

No amount of word is a popstar

Baby, how many n***as you popped?

Like 21 say, “Bitch, a lot”

One with the F&N, the others got Glocked, n***a