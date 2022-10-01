Things haven’t been the same for DaBaby since the North Carolina rapper stirred up controversy by making homophobic remarks on stage last year. The comments had immediate repercussions, as several festivals removed DaBaby from their lineups. But even though the heat has died down over a year later, it seems DaBaby hasn’t been able to achieve the same heights he did before the event.

Last week, the “Rockstar” rapper released his newest project, Baby On Baby 2, and it has not seen the success of DaBaby’s previous efforts. According to HitsDailyDouble, the rapper’s new album hasn’t entered the top 20, sitting at 17,200 units sold. This is a massive 86% drop in first week sales from his previous album, Blame It On Baby, which debuted at No. 1 and moved 124,000 units.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during “Rolling Loud Presents: DaBaby Live Show Killa” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The huge difference in sales got the attention of many in the hip hop community, including DaBaby himself, who tried to spin the disappointing numbers. “Not bad for da blackballed Baby,” he wrote on social media.

DaBaby isn’t the only one who thinks he’s been blackballed. Meek Mill took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, “They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer.” Boosie BadAzz echoed the sentiment. “Ain’t no way my n***a @DaBabyDaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his first week. The one of the BIGGEST n this shit!! I DON’T KNOW WHATS GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON!!”

Ain’t no way my nigga @DaBabyDaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week ‼️he one of the BIGGEST n this shit ‼️I DONT KNOW WHATS GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON ‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 29, 2022

Maybe what’s going on is DaBaby’s penchant for controversy catching up with him. Let us know what you think in the comments.

