Since dropping the sequel to his debut album Baby On Baby last week, DaBaby has been hit with a whirlwind of controversy. The album’s lead single, “Boogeyman” was the target of lots of backlash, after the North Carolina native revealed on the track that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, just before her shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

“You play with me that sh*t was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f**kin on Megan Thee Stallion,” he rapped. Many fans thought the lyrics were distasteful, considering that the “Cash Sh**” collaborators are no longer friends. But that didn’t stop DaBaby from dropping the visual to the controversial track.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

A clip from the horror themed video showed a Megan Thee Stallion doppelgänger, who sneaks into a dark basement with her friends as the summons the boogeyman, played by the “Boogeyman” rapper himself. After sharing a snippet of the video for his Instagram followers, fans flooded the comment section with mixed reviews. “Y’all wild for naming her “morgan” the stallion,” one fan joked, while others shared a bunch of corn emojis.

Although Megan has yet to publicly address DaBaby’s claims, many speculated that her recent comments about body positivity were directed at the Charlotte native. However, she hopped on Twitter to slightly address the “negative narrative” while calling out blogs for only posting bad things about her. “I really don’t care abt being posted AT ALL,” she tweeted, “But why is it that all of a sudden out of the 1 million positive things I do / have done it only seems like when something negative happens that’s news?”

See more fan reactions below.

Dababy can rap whatever he want about Megan on that album and we still aint gone listen to it LMAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Reginald 💥☄️ #ForeverTrill (@SheerOpulence2) September 23, 2022

Megan thee Stallion was NOT wrong when she said in NDA “when they shit ain’t poppin, they using Megan for marketing.” And that’s exactly what DaBaby just did 🤣🤣 wouldn’t of even heard the song or anything about the song if he didn’t say something about her. — kk 🤓 (@prettyweirdo5) September 23, 2022