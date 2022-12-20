DaBaby has settled a $6 million federal lawsuit regarding an alleged brawl that took place in Miami in 2020. Concert promoter Kenneth Carey and his friend accused the rapper of beating up and robbing them.

The argument reportedly broke out over the payment for an event Carey hired DaBaby to host. They say DaBaby stole their money and a cell phone. Witnesses reportedly recorded the fight on video.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during “Rolling Loud Presents: DaBaby Live Show Killa” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Carey filed the lawsuit after prosecutors dropped a criminal battery charge against DaBaby.

In court on Monday, jurors sided with DaBaby in the incident. His lawyer, Drew Findling, reacted to the decision in a statement provided to TMZ.

“Along with our client, Jonathan Kirk, we are thrilled that this federal jury, after a five-day trial, came to the same conclusion that we have maintained for almost 3 years – that these plaintiffs were attempting to use the legal system to shake down Mr. Kirk.”

Findling continued: “Mr. Kirk deserves all the credit in the world for not caving in to these plaintiffs’ cash demands and having the confidence in the facts and his legal team to take this to a jury trial for a complete and total victory!”

While he’s walked out with a win for this lawsuit, it’s not the only legal trouble DaBaby is in. He also battling a lawsuit over his hit single “Rockstar,” which features Roddy Ricch. A music producer by the name of JuJu Beatz claims DaBaby stole the beat for the song from his composition “Selena.” He also says he made “numerous attempts” to resolve the matter privately with DaBaby to no avail.

