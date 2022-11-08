Looks like DaBaby is about to find himself back in the courtroom.

In February 2020, Jonathan Kirk and his crew were sued by concert promoter Kenneth Carey for a multitude of reasons.

Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during “Rolling Loud Presents: DaBaby Live Show Killa” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

According to Carey, the two had made a deal that the rapper would host a Las Vegas party, alongside fellow artist Stunna 4 Vegas, for the flat rate of $20k. However, when the promoter met with the musician to pay his end of the agreed-upon deal, things quickly took a turn.

DaBaby and his gang had racked up $10k worth of damages to their rental car, which the rapper requested Carey to cover. He claimed that he shouldn’t have had to pay for it due to the already low rate he had agreed to host the party for. The promoter refused, as this wasn’t part of their contract. It was at this point the interaction became rather heated.

The rapper, along with 4 or 5 of his lackeys, is said to have beat the alleged victim up, pulled his pants down, robbed him, and then poured apple juice on him. These claims are further backed up by the camera footage captured of the whole ordeal, even though the rapper’s face could not be explicitly seen in the video.

On top of being smacked around and drenched in apple juice, Kenneth said the “Bop” hitmaker was a no-show at his party.

Following these events, the alleged perpetrator was arrested and charged with battery. That said, It didn’t take long for Baby to spring himself out of jail. Afterward, he quickly went online to defend himself from the accusations made against him and even went as far as to completely deny the entire incident.

All the while Carey is continuing to sue the 30-year-old for everything he’s able to, including battery, breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and defamation. He has stated that he wants reimbursement of damages and other overhead somewhere above $6 million.

Do you think DaBaby really did it? Or was this all blown out of proportion by an upset concert promoter? Give us your thoughts in the comments and check back with HNHH for updates on this costly lawsuit.

