The year has gotten off to a rough start for DaBaby who is coming off of a highly productive 2019. The Charlotte rapper has earned Grammy nods, accolades, and co-signs from Drake and Diddy, to name a few, but unfortunately, an altercation with a man resulted in the rapper's arrest. Fortunately, we have some good news regarding DaBaby's situation. According to WSVN, DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, has been released from jail in Florida. Although he's out right now, he's expected back in court this Tuesday.



DaBaby was arrested for his alleged involvement in a robbery a few days ago in Florida. The alleged victim is a concert promoter who said that he was planning a birthday bash for DaBaby's artist Stunna 4 Vegas. The rapper reportedly agreed to do the event for $30K but once he met with the promoter, he received $20K with the other $10K set to be handed over to him after the show was done. From there, the rapper and his crew allegedly jumped the man and robbed him of $80, a credit card, and an iPhone 7 but what really stood out about the incident is that, apparently, DaBaby and his crew decided to douse the man in apple juice as their finishing move.

During the arrest, it was revealed that DaBaby had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas on allegations that he's connected to some sort of organized crime activity. Those charges, however, have since been dropped.

The alleged victim is planning on filing a lawsuit again DaBaby.