DaBaby is trending on Twitter again, but it’s not for anything favorable. Following the release of his latest album in September, the rapper announced that he’d be hitting the road on the Baby On Baby 2 tour. However, fans were quick to notice that his tickets may have not been moving like they once did.

DaBaby went viral on Twitter on Monday night after fans quickly noticed that he was offering a BOGO deal for tickets to an upcoming show in Alabama. The rapper will be performing at Iron City in Birmingham, Ala. on Nov. 15th, where fans can get two tickets for the price of one at $22, plus a $5.92 fee. As expected, plenty of fans took it as a sign that DaBaby has fallen off, especially after his 2019-2020 run.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during “Rolling Loud Presents: DaBaby Live Show Killa” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In response to the online chatter, DaBaby shared footage of a recent performance in Boston in front of a packed crowd. “STOP IT,” he captioned the post with a laughing emoji. “Tell em how we rocking Boston.”

DaBaby’s countered many claims that his career is on a decline in September. The release of his latest album, Baby On Baby 2 sold a fraction of his previous albums. For example, 2021’s Blame It On Baby moved 124K units in its first week. 2020’s Kirk topped the Billboard 200 with 145K units. In comparison, his latest opus only moved 17K, which prompted many to believe that he fell off.

However, many also believe that the rapper is blackballed due to his comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Akademiks, Boosie Badazz, and Meek Mill rallied behind DaBaby after the release of Baby On Baby 2. Akademiks claimed that he was being blacklisted from the major platforms, from Spotify and Apple to mainstream publications.

DaBaby later responded to these claims after the first week sales emerged, though he didn’t seem bothered by the numbers. “Not bad for da Blackballed Baby,” he wrote on his IG page.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding DaBaby’s tour.

