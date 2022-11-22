DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.

Video footage showed fans fighting in the crowd of the “Suge” rapper’s recent concert. DaBaby was on stage performing his 2019 hit song when a brawl took place between four concertgoers. A man in the crowd attempted to break up the fights but was seemingly unable to do so.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during “Rolling Loud Presents: DaBaby Live Show Killa” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

DaBaby noticed the altercation and briefly paused his performance. Several attendees from the show took to social media to share their sides of what caused the brawlers to come to blows. “I was there and got it it on my story,” one attendee shared. “It started cause ppl wanted to create a freakin mosh Pitt and it went crazy. He stopped the music when he realize ppl was fighting.”

“I had a ball at this show tho! This fight didn’t stop shhh,” another fan added. DaBaby hasn’t spoken about the concert altercation. However, he did speak out against claims that he’s been selling his concert tickets with a buy one, get one free discount. Fans noticed that DaBaby’s tickets for his current Baby On Baby 2 tour allowed consumers to get two tickets for the price of one.

DaBaby seemed to respond to claims that he’s having problems selling out shows. He shared a video of himself performing in Boston in front of a large crowd. “STOP IT. Tell em how we rocking Boston,” he wrote in the caption. Baby continued defended his fan love by posting another video of a large crowd in his Instagram stories.

“They think I lost it,” he shared. “Me and Boston just went stupid in this b***h. We just went so stupid. Boston, they think I lost it.” Purchase tickets to the Baby On Baby 2 tour here.