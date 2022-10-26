Get ready for a new season of DaBaby news as the rapper addresses some of his most controversial moments. DaBaby has been embroiled in one controversy after another for years, whether it be tied to a legal case, an explosive physical altercation, drama with DaniLeigh, or accusations that he’s homophobic. There has also been friction with Megan Thee Stallion ever since he brought out Tory Lanez during that infamous Rolling Loud performance where he made comments about HIV.

DaBaby is putting all his cards on the table in an interview with Hot 97 as he discusses his less favorable moments. During the chat, he rejected the idea that he purposefully featured Lanez in order to spite Megan while suggesting that his homophobic comments wouldn’t have captured attention had it not been for the Tory debacle.

“Three viral moments that night,” DaBaby recalled. Darden brought up Megan Thee Stallion’s fans being angry with him because of Lanez’s involvement in the show. At that point in time, DaBaby and Megan were sitting atop several hit collaborations.

Peter Rosenberg questioned if it was Lanez’s appearance that escalated DaBaby’s controversial moments. The rapper seemingly agreed.

“I ain’t into all of the conspiracy theories, this and that, until you see it really cost a n*ggas a $100 million within a year’s span,” said DaBaby. Darden wanted to know why Baby thought it would be a good idea to bring Lanez to the stage with everything that was going on between him and Megan.

“I don’t look at it like good or bad. I ain’t that invested into they business,” the rapper answered. “I got a song with him that’s doing good.” He added that he wasn’t trying to antagonize Megan, but he suggested that the Houston hitmaker was upset about something personal.

