DJ Akademiks Wishes Death On Lil Baby’s Family, Claims Next Album Will Be “Garbage”

DJ Akademiks has been going off on Lil Baby on social media over the last day, after someone from the rapper's team allegedly slapped him in Miami. In various livestream clips circulating online, Akademiks claims that Quality Control Music paid him thousands of dollars to promote Baby's music and squash their beef. He also labels Baby a "p*ssy" and threatens to fight him.

"You ducked and then had your p*ssy ass assistant-- I'll scquabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," Ak says in one video going viral online. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."

He continues: "I'm gonna make this loud. You gotta respond to this. You're gonna either be p*ssy or you're gonna stand on it and say, 'I did backdoor that p*ssy ass n***a. He thought we was cool.'

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Lil Baby Beefing?

DJ Akademiks' beef with Lil Baby goes back years. The rapper famously dissed Akademiks on his songs, "Top Priority" and "From Now On," off of his 2022 album, It's Only Me. He explained afterward on The Breakfast Club that he took issue with a clip of Ak claiming to be richer than him. The two have continued to trade shots in the time since.

In another new clip of Akademiks, he takes it to the next level, remarking: “I hope everyone in your family dies if you ever deny this, and I hope everyone in this n***a family dies if you ever deny it, and I will never take it back, because I do not lie."

Eventually, Ak hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to double down on the drama. After writing that he can't wait for Baby to release his next album, he added: "Gon be a hot pile of garbage. But I wanna watch it burn."