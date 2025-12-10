The actual first full week sales for Lil Baby's latest project, The Leaks, have arrived. According to Kurrco, it is projected to move 34K units in its first full tracking week, which would land it at No. 17 on the Billboard 200. Baby dropped the project on Wednesday, December 3, meaning it only got one day of tracking for its first official week. At the time, it debuted on the chart at No. 150 after moving 11K units.

On Tuesday morning, Lil Baby fired back at a fan of NBA YoungBoy on X (formerly Twitter) who had attempted to troll him over the low initial sales. "Dam yb leaks projects outsold shocking," the user wrote, to which Baby replied: "One day not first week crazy."

Lil Baby's New Album

Lil Baby originally intended to release The Leaks back in September, but delayed the project indefinitely. In the weeks preceding its actual release on December 3, he shared a new single every Wednesday for a series he dubbed "Wham Wednesdays." Those tracks included "Try to Love", "Otha Boy", "Real Sh*t", and "Middle of the Summer."

It's eventual release marked the celebration of Baby's 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram at the time, he wrote: "Happy B Day To Me ! What’s A Better Way To Get The World To Celebrate Wit Ya , Then Dropping A Tape ?? 'The Leaks' Out Nowwwwwww ! Shoutout To Whoever Be Leaking My Sh*t , Yall Made This Possible!!"

The project's full tracklist features collaborations with Playboi Carti, Skooly, Lil Yachty, Lucki, Veeze, Young Thug, Rylo Rodriguez, Bino Rideaux, and G Herbo. Producers include June the Genius, Wheezy, Frankie Bash, Frankie Bash, Murda Beatz, and TM88, among others.

For the final version of the track, "Superman," Young Thug removed any mention of his former collaborator, Gunna. In a previous leaked version of the track, he dissed him. The two have been at odds since Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022.