Lil Baby's "The Leaks" Shoots Up Billboard Charts After First Full Week Of Sales

BY Cole Blake 440 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Baby recently got into an argument with an NBA YoungBoy fan over the true popularity of his new project.

The actual first full week sales for Lil Baby's latest project, The Leaks, have arrived. According to Kurrco, it is projected to move 34K units in its first full tracking week, which would land it at No. 17 on the Billboard 200. Baby dropped the project on Wednesday, December 3, meaning it only got one day of tracking for its first official week. At the time, it debuted on the chart at No. 150 after moving 11K units.

On Tuesday morning, Lil Baby fired back at a fan of NBA YoungBoy on X (formerly Twitter) who had attempted to troll him over the low initial sales. "Dam yb leaks projects outsold shocking," the user wrote, to which Baby replied: "One day not first week crazy."

Read More: Lil Baby Claps Back At An NBA YoungBoy Fan With A Key Clarification About "The Leaks"

Lil Baby's New Album

Lil Baby originally intended to release The Leaks back in September, but delayed the project indefinitely. In the weeks preceding its actual release on December 3, he shared a new single every Wednesday for a series he dubbed "Wham Wednesdays." Those tracks included "Try to Love", "Otha Boy", "Real Sh*t", and "Middle of the Summer."

It's eventual release marked the celebration of Baby's 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram at the time, he wrote: "Happy B Day To Me ! What’s A Better Way To Get The World To Celebrate Wit Ya , Then Dropping A Tape ?? 'The Leaks' Out Nowwwwwww ! Shoutout To Whoever Be Leaking My Sh*t , Yall Made This Possible!!"

The project's full tracklist features collaborations with Playboi Carti, Skooly, Lil Yachty, Lucki, Veeze, Young Thug, Rylo Rodriguez, Bino Rideaux, and G Herbo. Producers include June the Genius, Wheezy, Frankie Bash, Frankie Bash, Murda Beatz, and TM88, among others.

For the final version of the track, "Superman," Young Thug removed any mention of his former collaborator, Gunna. In a previous leaked version of the track, he dissed him. The two have been at odds since Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022.

Read More: Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss From Lil Baby Collab

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Lil Baby Claps Back At An NBA YoungBoy Fan With A Key Clarification About "The Leaks" 1269
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.7K
Lil Baby The Leaks Mixtapes The Leaks - Album By Lil Baby  2.8K
Syndication: The Tennessean Music Lil Baby Reveals Official Tracklist And Release Date For "The Leak$" 5.1K
Comments 0