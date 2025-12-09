Lil Baby hopped on social media, Tuesday morning, to address an NBA YoungBoy fan joking about the lack of first-week sales for his new album, The Leaks. When one user on X (formerly Twitter) joked, "dam yb leaks projects outsold shocking," he replied: "One day not first week crazy." The original post noted that The Leaks was projected to move only 14–15K in the U.S. Baby dropped the project on a Wednesday, going against the traditional plan of releasing music on Fridays.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Baby's clarification. "Ya u know a n***a washed when they keep responding to fan accounts in they free time," one user joked. Another responded: "Im a conspiracy theorist. And this was a business decision. He was scared to flop so he dropped on a Wednesday so it would count only 1 day of sales/streams. His team knew what they were doing by dropping it on Wednesday."

Lil Baby's New Album

Lil Baby dropped The Leaks on December 3, 2025, after weeks of anticipation. Taking to his Instagram page at the time, he explained that he did so in celebration of his 31st birthday. "Happy B Day To Me ! What’s A Better Way To Get The World To Celebrate Wit Ya , Then Dropping A Tape ?? 'The Leaks' Out Nowwwwwww ! Shoutout To Whoever Be Leaking My Sh*t , Yall Made This Possible!!" he wrote.

He promoted the project by dropping a new single each prior Wednesday for a series he dubbed, "Wham Wednesdays." Those tracks included "Try to Love", "Otha Boy", "Real Sh*t", and "Middle of the Summer." Baby had originally intended to share the project back in September, but delayed it indefinitely at the time.