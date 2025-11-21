Young Thug Raises Eyebrows After Dubbing "Ninja" As His "Gay Anthem" Of The Year

Young Thug is quite a master at trolling, and it seems he was having lots of fun answering this reporter's question.

Throughout a majority of his career, Young Thug's sexuality has been put into question by fans and the media. But time and time again, he's denied ever having any same sex tendencies. In fact, as recent as September, he cleared the air for the people in the back.

"I’m straight women. Ain’t nothing going down with no man," he told The Pivot Podcast. For those curious, the rumors ramped up after sporting a dress for the iconic cover of his 2016 mixtape, JEFFERY.

While he tends to shut down this notion altogether for the most part and keep it moving, he decided to have some fun with it. Last week, the Atlanta rapper was walking the red carpet of the GQ Men of The Year Awards.

Per Complex, he was stopped by Ludwig Hurtado of Them Magazine and asked what his "gay anthem of the moment." Thug smiled while asking for clarification. Hurtado then responded, "Just a song that you're, like, you know what, the gays kinda ate with this one."

After thinking hard about it for a few seconds, Thugger hilariously answered, "Ninjas." He continued, "Maybe 'Ninjas.' It's called 'Ninjas,' and it's by this gay rapper named Young Thug."

Young Thug Mariah The Scientist Relationship

He's referring to "Ninja," the wildly shocking opener to his comeback album UY SCUTI. If you don't know about it though, the YSL boss repeatedly drops the hard "R" in the last 30 seconds or so.

While some folks are laughing at his song choice, others are really curious about him referring to himself as a "gay rapper." One user on TikTok writes, "girl did you just get Young Thug to finally come out?!?!?!" Another simply writes, "Hold on" with a meme of Chris Tucker. User nia_laurenn types, " Sooo many layers to this video."

But there are some that caught on to Thug's sarcasm. He does love to troll, so you always have to make sure you are pay extra attention to his nonverbal cues.

He's been hoodwinking folks about where he and Mariah the Scientist are at lately, too. During a stream with Adin Ross about a month ago, he claimed she broke up with him. "I got broke up, n****," he claimed.

However, just a couple of weeks ago, he shared a couple of mirror selfies with the R&B act. Then, even more recently, he joked that he "put a baby in her." So, it seems they are just fine, or still working things out if they did in fact split.

