Young Thug Posts Up With Mariah The Scientist After Claiming They Broke Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 295 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Posts Mariah The Scientist Broke Up Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A series of cheating admissions and leaked jail calls caused a rift in the world of Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist.

Young Thug has faced a lot of narratives against him this year, dividing fans with snitching allegations, leaked jail calls dissing other rappers, and a meager studio album comeback with UY SCUTI. But perhaps the most impactful in his personal life is his relationship with Mariah The Scientist, which fans thought might have been finished... Until this week.

As caught by The Shade Room, Thugger recently took to his Instagram Story with some pictures of him boo'd up with Mariah. This made many fans raise their eyebrows due to his cheating admissions, his leaked jail calls either about her or about other women, and the public fallout that ensued.

In fact, Young Thug claimed Mariah The Scientist dumped him during a livestream with Adin Ross earlier this year. However, it seems like they are either still really good friends or are still working their romance out. Either way, they remain amicable online despite what fans have to theorize and speculate over.

Still, the singer herself hasn't said much about this whole debacle. Maybe the near future will hold more direct confirmation of their relationship, or more of a dialogue about the struggles they faced as a duo.

Read More: GloRilla Disses Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist In Leaked Song

What Did Young Thug Do To Mariah The Scientist?

Before these posts, though, Mariah The Scientist still showed Young Thug love, even after the purportedly debunked breakup admission. For example, she recently joked that she should be the only one seeing his tongue out after he posted a picture of that on social media.

Even with those rumors flying around, their social media presence still manifested via public sightings and individual posts. Therefore, even with the previous revelations, fans had no real reason to suspect they fully and officially went their separate ways.

Young Thug's previous comments on Mariah The Scientist also caused controversy for suggesting he isn't a man if she needs therapy beyond him. But it seems like the social media chatter did not break them up outright.

At the end of the day, fans want Thug and Mariah to hash out his cheating admissions and leaked calls in more of a back-and-forth way. Duality is always important in perspective.

Read More: Young Thug "Miss My Dogs" Lyrics, Explained: Breaking Down His Apology To Future, Drake, Mariah The Scientist & More

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Producer Wheezy's Birthday Party Gossip Woman's Young Thug Tribute Sparks Relationship Rumors As Fans Tag Mariah The Scientist 5.5K
Mariah Scientist Young Thug Dating History Hip Hop News Relationships Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship Timeline 29.2K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals Relationships Young Thug's Latest Snippet Makes A Bold Promise To Mariah The Scientist 1.7K
Day N Vegas Music Young Thug Appears In Upcoming Mariah The Scientist Video 1.6K
Comments 0