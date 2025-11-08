Young Thug Posts Up With Mariah The Scientist After Claiming They Broke Up

Young Thug has faced a lot of narratives against him this year, dividing fans with snitching allegations, leaked jail calls dissing other rappers, and a meager studio album comeback with UY SCUTI. But perhaps the most impactful in his personal life is his relationship with Mariah The Scientist, which fans thought might have been finished... Until this week.

As caught by The Shade Room, Thugger recently took to his Instagram Story with some pictures of him boo'd up with Mariah. This made many fans raise their eyebrows due to his cheating admissions, his leaked jail calls either about her or about other women, and the public fallout that ensued.

In fact, Young Thug claimed Mariah The Scientist dumped him during a livestream with Adin Ross earlier this year. However, it seems like they are either still really good friends or are still working their romance out. Either way, they remain amicable online despite what fans have to theorize and speculate over.

Still, the singer herself hasn't said much about this whole debacle. Maybe the near future will hold more direct confirmation of their relationship, or more of a dialogue about the struggles they faced as a duo.

What Did Young Thug Do To Mariah The Scientist?

Before these posts, though, Mariah The Scientist still showed Young Thug love, even after the purportedly debunked breakup admission. For example, she recently joked that she should be the only one seeing his tongue out after he posted a picture of that on social media.

Even with those rumors flying around, their social media presence still manifested via public sightings and individual posts. Therefore, even with the previous revelations, fans had no real reason to suspect they fully and officially went their separate ways.

Young Thug's previous comments on Mariah The Scientist also caused controversy for suggesting he isn't a man if she needs therapy beyond him. But it seems like the social media chatter did not break them up outright.