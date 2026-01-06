Big U Accuses Jail Officials Of Endangering His Life By Taking His Breathing Machine

BY Cole Blake
"Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 08: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends "Hip Hop Uncovered" Atlanta Premiere at Oak Atlanta on February 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Big U was arrested as part of a massive federal racketeering complaint which accused him of being a member of the Rollin' 60s gang.

Eugene “Big U” Henley has accused jail officials of confiscating his CPAP breathing machine and claims the move has caused his health to deteriorate. He explained his situation in a letter to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, as caught by AllHipHop. Big U has also accused officials of withholding important legal documents and, in turn, hindering his defense case.

“Put frankly, death can occur for those who require breathing machines when they sleep if they do not have one. Therefore, since being in the SHU without it, I simply cannot allow myself to fall asleep whatsoever,” Big U wrote. “My additional mattress accommodation due to back and shoulder injury, and my eyeglasses have also not been provided in SHU. My knee brace was returned after a short period, but the lack of sleep support and proper bedding has made my physical discomfort worse."

As for his claim about the staff obstructing his ability to plan his legal defense, Big U added that they allegedly swiped a USB drive that contained discovery materials and other legal paperwork. “To my knowledge, the USB and those legal materials were not inventoried,” he wrote. “When I have asked about them, staff have not acknowledged that they exist or that they were taken.”

He continued: “Approximately twenty-five pieces of legal correspondence were extremely delayed or never reached me at all. On multiple occasions, legal mail has arrived to me already opened, so of course not opened in my presence. On other occasions, I have been told mail was sent but I never received it. These problems have involved important materials such as my indictment and other case documents or legal notes.”

The Death Of Big U's Son

Finally, Big U brought up the death of his son, Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley. The 34-year-old was shot and killed in Los Angeles back in October. Afterward, Big U asked for a temporary release from jail in order to attend the funeral. He says that, despite getting permission from the court, jail officials stopped him.

“Losing my child while I am in custody has been among the most challenging experiences of my life,” he wrote. “Despite that order, I was not permitted the contact or participation that the Court intended. The order was not followed. I was not able to be present for my son in the way the Court had authorized and made an exception for after his death. I was not allowed private viewing, even though there was a court order for this. Of course, I will never have that opportunity again.”

Big U's trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2026. He has already pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence on all counts since his initial arrest.

