Earlier this month, it was reported that Eugene “Big U” Henley requested a brief release from jail. The temporary freedom would allow him to attend his son Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley's funeral. Henley was shot and killed this Halloween in Los Angeles at the age of 34. At the time of writing, no suspects have been named publicly.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that prosecutors are pushing back. In a new filing, they argue that Big U should stay behind behind bars for the sake of the community.

“Ultimately, [Big U’s] release–– for any amount of time–– creates far too great a risk to justice in this case and to human life," the filing states. "Defendant should remain detained for the safety of the community and the victims and witnesses to his crimes."

Big U's Son Killed

Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Prosecutors also cited “hundreds” of violations Big U has allegedly racked up behind bars. He's accused to using other inmates’ BOP numbers, coaching his girlfriend on bypassing visitation rules, and more.

“Big U is charged with the murder of a young man who himself was buried by his parents," prosecutors wrote. "A funeral that defendant famously did not attend, despite knowing the victim his whole life, managing his music career, and paying for the trip that would be his last moments on earth."