Big U Seeks Temporary Jail Release To Attend Son's Funeral

Eugene “Big U” Henley is requesting a temporary release from jail in order to attend the funeral for his son, Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley. The 34-year-old was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Halloween night. Police say Jabari walked up to a vehicle when someone inside it opened fire. Authorities have yet to announce any suspects, nor have they made any arrests.

The incident occurred as Big U remains behind bars after being named as an alleged member of the Rollin' 60s gang in a federal racketeering complaint, earlier this year. He faces a total of 43 charges in the case. They include murder, kidnapping, extortion, and more. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

Prosecutors have until November 14 to respond to Big U's motion to attend his son's funeral, according to AllHipHop. Once they do, a judge will decide on the matter on November 17.

Big U's Son Killed

Big U's other son, Daiyan Henley, plays linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers. He honored his late brother with a dominant performance against the Tennessee Titans, last weekend. He recorded seven tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection to help lead his team to a 27-20 victory.

Afterward, he spoke with reporters about his emotions during the game. “I just wanted to talk to my brother one more time,” Henley said. “It was just an emotional moment for me just to be able to make a play on a day like this, just losing him so soon. Like I said, it’s been a long year for me. So, I had to just send a prayer up and hopefully he heard it.”