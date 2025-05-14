Eugene “Big U” Henley's trial date has been pushed back a full year, from next week to May 2026. U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha confirmed the decision in a filing on Monday, according to a new report from AllHipHop. Prosecutors requested more time to properly prepare for the trial, which stems from a massive racketeering case involving several alleged gang members.

The state attorneys are concerned about how much evidence they have to sift through before trial. The delay comes after they claimed to have "20,000 intercepted audio calls, as well as numerous surreptitious audio and video recordings." They noted having law enforcement reports, search warrants and returns, criminal history documents, recordings, and photographs. All in all, the data totals over 60 GB of material.

Big U's Charges

Authorities first arrested Big U back in March, following an indictment containing a total of 43 counts. They accused him of allegedly running a criminal network connected to the Rollin' 60s Crip gang, Big U denied the allegations in a video on social media at the time. “I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” he said at the time, before turning himself in to authorities. “This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can.”