Big U Finally Gets A Trial Date As Prosecutors Plead For More Time To Review Evidence

BY Cole Blake 914 Views
FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Eugene "Big U" Henley attends the FX's New Docu-Series "Hip Hop Uncovered" Los Angeles Premiere on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Big U is facing a litany of alleged crimes stemming from a massive indictment that authorities unsealed, earlier this year.

Eugene “Big U” Henley's trial date has been pushed back a full year, from next week to May 2026. U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha confirmed the decision in a filing on Monday, according to a new report from AllHipHop. Prosecutors requested more time to properly prepare for the trial, which stems from a massive racketeering case involving several alleged gang members.

The state attorneys are concerned about how much evidence they have to sift through before trial. The delay comes after they claimed to have "20,000 intercepted audio calls, as well as numerous surreptitious audio and video recordings." They noted having law enforcement reports, search warrants and returns, criminal history documents, recordings, and photographs. All in all, the data totals over 60 GB of material.

Big U's Charges

Authorities first arrested Big U back in March, following an indictment containing a total of 43 counts. They accused him of allegedly running a criminal network connected to the Rollin' 60s Crip gang, Big U denied the allegations in a video on social media at the time. “I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” he said at the time, before turning himself in to authorities. “This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can.”

Overall, the charges included one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and extortion (Hobbs Act), one count of Hobbs Act robbery, nine counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, five counts of Hobbs Act extortion, one count of transportation of an individual in interstate commerce with intent that the individual engage in prostitution (Mann Act), 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement, conversion, and intentional misapplication of funds from an organization receiving federal funds, one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion, and two counts of willful failure to file a tax return.

