Kendrick Lamar Addresses Young Thug's Prison Diss On Baby Keem's New Album

Baby Keem just dropped his long-awaited new album Ca$ino, and there are a lot of highlights to enjoy and dive into. One of the big ones is "Good Flirts" featuring Momo Boyd and his cousin Kendrick Lamar, who raised a lot of fans' eyebrows with his guest verse. Most notably, it's because of his apparent response to Young Thug on the song.

For those unaware, the new track is about strangers flirting with each other and a general lustful relationship between two lovers, with K.Dot getting smooth and charismatic with his bars. "To be honest, n***as love love too / S**t, I gossip with my b***h like I'm Young Thug too," he raps on the cut.

If you don't remember, this refers to Young Thug's leaked jail call scandal, as multiple audio and even video files leaked of him talking to his romantic partner, side chicks, and rap peers such as 21 Savage. That was one of the biggest stories of last year, so it's no surprise that Kendrick brought it up here. In fact, there's good reason for him to address it.

Why Did Young Thug Diss Kendrick Lamar?

That's because, in one of these leaked jail calls from this scandal, Young Thug actually dissed Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. He reportedly referred to the latter as "bulls**t-a** Keem" at one point, and criticized the Compton superstar for not wanting to give him a feature.

"These n***as too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why?" Thugger reportedly complained while he was still behind bars due to the YSL RICO case. "Why wouldn't you want to do a feature for a superstar? [...] Put somebody on! It's okay to run your few hundred M's up, but who'd you help, though? [...] You supposed to be a n***a blessing n***as. That’s why these n***as will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life."