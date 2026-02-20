Kendrick Lamar Addresses Young Thug's Prison Diss On Baby Keem's New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Kendrick Lamar, shown here at 2023 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn., is a 17-time Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner.
For those unaware, Young Thug had some not-so-nice things to say about Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem in a jail call that leaked last year.

Baby Keem just dropped his long-awaited new album Ca$ino, and there are a lot of highlights to enjoy and dive into. One of the big ones is "Good Flirts" featuring Momo Boyd and his cousin Kendrick Lamar, who raised a lot of fans' eyebrows with his guest verse. Most notably, it's because of his apparent response to Young Thug on the song.

For those unaware, the new track is about strangers flirting with each other and a general lustful relationship between two lovers, with K.Dot getting smooth and charismatic with his bars. "To be honest, n***as love love too / S**t, I gossip with my b***h like I'm Young Thug too," he raps on the cut.

If you don't remember, this refers to Young Thug's leaked jail call scandal, as multiple audio and even video files leaked of him talking to his romantic partner, side chicks, and rap peers such as 21 Savage. That was one of the biggest stories of last year, so it's no surprise that Kendrick brought it up here. In fact, there's good reason for him to address it.

Why Did Young Thug Diss Kendrick Lamar?

That's because, in one of these leaked jail calls from this scandal, Young Thug actually dissed Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. He reportedly referred to the latter as "bulls**t-a** Keem" at one point, and criticized the Compton superstar for not wanting to give him a feature.

"These n***as too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why?" Thugger reportedly complained while he was still behind bars due to the YSL RICO case. "Why wouldn't you want to do a feature for a superstar? [...] Put somebody on! It's okay to run your few hundred M's up, but who'd you help, though? [...] You supposed to be a n***a blessing n***as. That’s why these n***as will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life."

Young Thug's more recent comments about Kendrick Lamar relate more to that Drake beef and how it's affected the hip-hop game. Although "Good Flirts" is by no means a Thugger diss or anything too combative, it's another type of flex to brush this situation off with little seriousness.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
