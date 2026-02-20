Ca$ino – Album by Baby Keem

Baby Keem is fleshing himself out more as an artist while giving fans what they love from him on the long-awaited "Ca$ino."

It's been almost five years since Baby Keem dropped his studio debut, The Melodic Blue. Fans loved it on impact, and many wondered how he would follow up a pretty high-profile release. Ca$ino is that long-awaited next step, featuring folks like Kendrick Lamar and Too $hort across 11 tracks. It's got a lot of variety, as expected from Keem's diverse and eclectic array of production styles and deliveries. But it also has some welcome surprises throughout and equal measures of bounce, bravado, and blunt honesty. Baby Keem came through with some of his most ambitious and personal work yet, and we can't wait to discover more with each listen.

