Baby Keem Announces Album Signings Ahead Of "Ca$ino"

Baby Keem is making this album rollout one to remember by announcing some album signings. The mini tour will start at 4:00 PT in Los Angeles at Licorice Pizza and will run until February 26. That last day will begin at 3:00 ET in Boston at Newbury Comics.
Overall, there are five album signings with the second taking place at 2:00 PM at Zia Records in Las Vegas on February 21. Then, on the 23rd, Keem will be at Rough Trade in New York starting at 12:00 PM. After that, Baltimore's The Sound Garden will welcome The Melodic Blue MC on February 24 at 3:00 PM.
If you want more details on these meetups, Keem's tweet advises all fans to contact the respective stores.
These signings should draw some massive crowds as Baby Keem's return to rap has been much anticipated. It's been nearly five full years since his debut album and a long half decade at that. Since dropping a subsequent deluxe in 2022, he's largely remained radio silent.
Who Is Featured On Ca$ino?
He did have a pair of big singles in 2023 with his Fred again.. "leavemealone" collab that nabbed him a Grammy nomination at the 67th award show. The same goes for the Kendrick Lamar effort "The Hillbillies" which earned him one at the 66th Grammys.
But after that, it felt like fans were given nothing more than album title rumors.
But this week, the time comes for that drought to end. Ca$ino releases on Friday, February 20. It's already been hyped up as a future album of the year contender and for good reason. The amount of talent and still untapped potential displayed on The Melodic Blue was evident.
Ca$ino will contain 12 tracks and four features from Che Ecru, Momo Boyd, Too $hort, and Kendrick Lamar.
It's shaping up to be a really personal and introspective listening experience based on all of the teasers in the "Booman" episodes. It was a three-part docuseries released to YouTube, which gave fans a look at the creative process behind the album.
On top of this album signing trek, Keem also announced an accompanying tour as well as a stream-able listening party live from L.A. It begins tonight at 8PM PST and can be viewed on his YouTube channel.