A$AP Rocky & Nas Recreate "Belly" Scene For Ray-Ban Campaign

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
a$ap rocky
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A$AP Rocky attends the Chanel Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Nas attends Levi's x NAS Tee Collection Launch Event on November 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A$AP Rocky and Ray-Ban have been working together since last year and this collab brings in Nas for a "Belly" inspired collection.

A$AP Rocky's 2026 couldn't be going any better right now. The rapper has a number one album and now this fire collaboration with Ray-Ban. The New York native, who was appointed as the eyewear brand's first-ever Creative Director last February, has just dropped his inaugural line of all-metal glasses with them.

It's called the A$AP Rocky Metal Collection and features four distinct styles with multiple colorways for each. In a fun twist, they are inspired by a particular scene in Belly, the 1998 crime drama put together by Hype Williams.

But it's not just the glasses themselves. The visual accompanying the drop is nearly a direct copy of one the movie's scenes.

Fittingly, Rocky enlists Nas, who starred in the project alongside DMX, for the collection's campaign film.

In the ad caught by Complex, Nas narrates, "Man, I get a phone call from Flacko this evening. He wants to meet in Harlem. Funny thing is, it’s the same restaurant where I last met with his pops before he passed. His pops was my dawg."

After exchanging pleasantries and catching up, Rocky tells Nas that he's now the Creative Director at Ray-Ban. Nas responds by telling him his dad would have been proud of him.

Read More: Lil Poppa's Cause Of Death Officially Revealed

Is A$AP Rocky Dropping A Don't Be Dumb Deluxe?

Rocky then shows off the samples of the stylish new frames, two of which are being by the rappers in the video. If you want to get your hands on a pair, check out the Complex link.

As we said earlier, this is another feather in Rocky's cap.

He already charted at the top of the Hot 200 with Don't Be Dumb last month and sooner or later a deluxe is coming for it. From a Joe Budden interview, it's going to drop sometime before the accompanying tour, which starts on May 27.

Rocky says it's more "conventional," so we are potentially going to be in for more pop rap and straightforward trap? We will see, but we do know is that production from Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It will be present on this second disc.

But perhaps most intriguing of all is the possible Rihanna feature. However, that remains purely speculatory for now.

Read More: Kanye West & Travis Scott To Headline Italy's Hellwatt Festival

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
ASAP Rocky Details Disc 2 Dont Be Dumb Release Date Features Music A$AP Rocky Reveals Exciting Details Behind Disc 2 Of "Don't Be Dumb"
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0