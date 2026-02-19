A$AP Rocky & Nas Recreate "Belly" Scene For Ray-Ban Campaign

A$AP Rocky's 2026 couldn't be going any better right now. The rapper has a number one album and now this fire collaboration with Ray-Ban. The New York native, who was appointed as the eyewear brand's first-ever Creative Director last February, has just dropped his inaugural line of all-metal glasses with them.

It's called the A$AP Rocky Metal Collection and features four distinct styles with multiple colorways for each. In a fun twist, they are inspired by a particular scene in Belly, the 1998 crime drama put together by Hype Williams.

But it's not just the glasses themselves. The visual accompanying the drop is nearly a direct copy of one the movie's scenes.

Fittingly, Rocky enlists Nas, who starred in the project alongside DMX, for the collection's campaign film.

In the ad caught by Complex, Nas narrates, "Man, I get a phone call from Flacko this evening. He wants to meet in Harlem. Funny thing is, it’s the same restaurant where I last met with his pops before he passed. His pops was my dawg."

After exchanging pleasantries and catching up, Rocky tells Nas that he's now the Creative Director at Ray-Ban. Nas responds by telling him his dad would have been proud of him.

Is A$AP Rocky Dropping A Don't Be Dumb Deluxe?

Rocky then shows off the samples of the stylish new frames, two of which are being by the rappers in the video. If you want to get your hands on a pair, check out the Complex link.

As we said earlier, this is another feather in Rocky's cap.

He already charted at the top of the Hot 200 with Don't Be Dumb last month and sooner or later From a Joe Budden interview, it's going to drop sometime before the accompanying tour, which starts on May 27.

Rocky says it's more "conventional," so we are potentially going to be in for more pop rap and straightforward trap? We will see, but we do know is that production from Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It will be present on this second disc.