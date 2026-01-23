A$AP Rocky Reveals Exciting Details Behind Disc 2 Of "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky took almost eight years to finally deliver Don't Be Dumb to fans, so it's understandable that he wants to go beyond just the sole album drop to satisfy their demands. On top of an upcoming world tour and a slew of killer music videos, he also reportedly offered more details recently about the project's upcoming deluxe version.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, the Harlem creative revealed some confirmed, rumored, and speculative aspects of DBD's "Disc 2" on The Joe Budden Podcast. Most excitingly for hardcore fans, he reportedly revealed that the deluxe will come out right before the world tour begins (the first date is on May 27 of this year). Also, Rocky said Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It have production credits on this second disc, which he reportedly said will be more "conventional" with lots of features.

Don't Be Dumb's original tracklist doesn't overload itself with guest appearances, although standouts like Doechii, Sauce Walka, and Jessica Pratt are still on there. We'll see how Disc 2 shapes up in this regard.

However, another aspect that A$AP Rocky reportedly spoke to was the inclusion of a potential Rihanna feature. He didn't outright confirm that the superstar mother of his three children is on Don't Be Dumb's deluxe, but it seems like he hinted at the chance. Of course, we all know how well that speculation has gone in the past...

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb Disc 2?

Even after this conversation with Joe Budden and company, we still don't have an official release date for A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb's Disc 2. Maybe it comes out the very same day the tour begins or the Friday before it, which is May 22. Either way, fans are very excited.

After all, Rocky already dropped some additional tracks on Don't Be Dumb. These include "FLACKITO JOYDE" with Tokischa and the previously released "I Smoked Away My Brain" mashup with Imogen Heap and Clams Casino.