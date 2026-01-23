A$AP Rocky Reveals Exciting Details Behind Disc 2 Of "Don't Be Dumb"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ASAP Rocky Details Disc 2 Dont Be Dumb Release Date Features
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: A$AP Rocky attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Miu Miu)
A$AP Rocky hinted at his "Don't Be Dumb" deluxe's release date, sound, features, and overall intent when compared to the original record.

A$AP Rocky took almost eight years to finally deliver Don't Be Dumb to fans, so it's understandable that he wants to go beyond just the sole album drop to satisfy their demands. On top of an upcoming world tour and a slew of killer music videos, he also reportedly offered more details recently about the project's upcoming deluxe version.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, the Harlem creative revealed some confirmed, rumored, and speculative aspects of DBD's "Disc 2" on The Joe Budden Podcast. Most excitingly for hardcore fans, he reportedly revealed that the deluxe will come out right before the world tour begins (the first date is on May 27 of this year). Also, Rocky said Metro Boomin and Mike WiLL Made-It have production credits on this second disc, which he reportedly said will be more "conventional" with lots of features.

Don't Be Dumb's original tracklist doesn't overload itself with guest appearances, although standouts like Doechii, Sauce Walka, and Jessica Pratt are still on there. We'll see how Disc 2 shapes up in this regard.

However, another aspect that A$AP Rocky reportedly spoke to was the inclusion of a potential Rihanna feature. He didn't outright confirm that the superstar mother of his three children is on Don't Be Dumb's deluxe, but it seems like he hinted at the chance. Of course, we all know how well that speculation has gone in the past...

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb Disc 2?

Even after this conversation with Joe Budden and company, we still don't have an official release date for A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb's Disc 2. Maybe it comes out the very same day the tour begins or the Friday before it, which is May 22. Either way, fans are very excited.

After all, Rocky already dropped some additional tracks on Don't Be Dumb. These include "FLACKITO JOYDE" with Tokischa and the previously released "I Smoked Away My Brain" mashup with Imogen Heap and Clams Casino.

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky's appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast came with other interesting conversations. He reflected on coming up during an indie music explosion, thinking that this will be the wave carrying hip-hop out of drill rap.

