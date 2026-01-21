Flackito Jodye - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Tokischa

A$AP Rocky randomly dropped a new song on Wednesday, and it appears to be some sort of "Don't Be Dumb" bonus.

A$AP Rocky's new album, Don't Be Dumb, has been out for a few days now, and there is no denying that it has made quite the impression on listeners. With that being said, it appears as though the rollout isn't over yet. We say that because just moments ago, a new song appeared on Rocky's YouTube channel. This track is called "Flackito Jodye," and it features Tokischa. This song has a Latin flavor to it, and it's much different from the rest of the album. For now, it remains to be seen what the real plans for this were. The original album came with bonus tracks. Now, there is another one for fans to enjoy.

Release Date: January 21, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Don't Be Dumb

