50 Cent Disses T.I. & His Entire Family On Scathing New Track "No One Told Us What We're Here For"

50 Cent has been in the midst of a beef with T.I. for a few weeks now, and it doesn't feel like things are dying down. T.I. and his sons have dropped numerous diss tracks. Meanwhile, 50 has made social media posts, and that's it. Friday, however, changed all of that.

With Fif looking to promote his new show Power: Origins, he has decided to drop a new song alongside Leon Thomas. This new track is called "No One Told Us What We're Here For." The song has a great performance from Thomas, who has become R&B's biggest artist.

As for 50 Cent, he used this opportunity to diss T.I. and his entire family. In the eyes of some fans, this was very much overdue, and it was something that had been anticipated for a very long time. As for the bars themselves, you can listen to them below.

50 Cent Continues The T.I. Beef

The reactions to the track have been fairly tepid. There is this sense that Fif isn't exactly a beacon of lyricism here. Instead, he is taking low blows at someone who clearly does not like him. After all, King Harris was taking shots at Fif's late mother. Even Benzino chimed in this past week, adding insult to injury.

Overall, 50 Cent is in a position of power here, no pun intended. This is a track that he can play on Starz whenever he wants. He understands the power of promotion. T.I. won't want to watch that channel if he hears himself being dissed every single time there is a commercial.

With that being said, this feud is only getting worse and worse. Fif has threatened T.I. with a Diddy-esque documentary. Meanwhile, T.I. doesn't seem too bothered about any of this.