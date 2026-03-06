No One Told Us What We're Here For — Song by 50 Cent ft. Leon Thomas

It's the official theme song for the upcoming Starz prequel series Power: Origins.

50 Cent and Leon Thomas join forces on "No One Told Us What We’re Here For," the official theme song for the upcoming Starz prequel series Power: Origins. The track sets the tone for the next chapter in the Power universe, which dives into the early lives of iconic characters Ghost and Tommy. Built on dark, cinematic production, the record blends 50 Cent’s gritty storytelling with Leon Thomas’ soulful vocal performance. The pairing mirrors the show’s themes of ambition, loyalty, and survival as the characters navigate the streets long before the events of the original series. "No One Told Us What We’re Here For" acts as both a narrative introduction and theme backdrop for Power: Origins, expanding the franchise’s signature sound while connecting it to the legacy fans already know.

Release Date: March 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B
Album: N/A

