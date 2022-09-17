starz
- TV50 Cent Reveals Starz Only Paid Him $17K Per Episode Of "Power"Starz didn't give 50 Cent the big bucks.By Ben Mock
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Wraps Up Season 3, Twitter ReactsThe show's explosive season finale already has fans begging for Season 4 less than 24 hours after its release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent: The Media Mogul50 Cent leveraged his successful rap career into an equally successful career in the film industry, solidifying himself as an iconic media mogul. By Caleb Hardy
- TVOmari Hardwick Says He Was Made An Offer To Return To "Power"Starz weren't willing to play ball with Hardwick,By Ben Mock
- TV50 Cent Buys 985,000 Square Foot Studio For Film & TV Projects50 Cent has purchased a massive studio space for film and television.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Blasts Starz... AgainThis time, Fif trashed the network for rejecting a series on NFL Powerbroker Nicole Lynn, which he still plans to sell.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Says He "Hates" Starz Success & Won't Produce "BMF" Spin-Offs With Them50 Cent refuses to sell anymore shows to STARZ including the "BMF" spin-offs. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Shades Shailene Woodley While Slamming Starz: "This Is A Dud"50 Cent calls "Three Women" starring Woodley "a dud." By Aron A.
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3 Trailer: WatchThe highly-anticipated trailer gives fans a glimpse into the third season of the hit drama series.By Emily Burr
- TV50 Cent’s "Power Book II: Ghost” Renewed For Season 4, Michael Ealy Joins CastMichael Ealy will also join the regular case of "Power Book II: Ghost." By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent's "BMF" Renewed For Third Season At StarzStarz orders a third season of "BMF."By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Confirms Three New Spinoff Shows From "Black Mafia Family"It's been a big week for 50, as he also announced the development of an "8 Mile" series based off Eminem's hit film of the same name.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Lands Content Partnership Deal With Lusid Media After Leaving Starz50 Cent's first project with Lusid Media will be a true crime series for Peacock. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYung Miami Joins Season 2 Of "BMF"The City Girl rapper joins the start-studded cast of the 50 Cent show. By Lamar Banks
- TV50 Cent's "BMF" Documentary Lands A Release Date On StarzSTARZ announces a release date for "The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast." By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Confirms End Of His Deal With Starz50 Cent is officially out of his contract with Starz, the network where he executive produced "Power," "BMF," and more.By Cole Blake