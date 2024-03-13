50 Cent Announces “Power” Spin-Off “Origins”: What To Know About Tommy & Ghost’s Prequel

50 Cent’s built a behemoth of a television empire with the Power franchise serving as its foundation. The show became one of the highest-performing shows on Starz and led to three spin-offs. However, nothing beats Tommy & Ghost’s journey to the top of the food chain in the underworld. Though the recent spin-offs deviate from the show’s original protagonists, the two will be at the center of the upcoming Power spin-off, Origins. The show promises to dive into the backstory of Tommy and Ghost. Before we dive into the details or Origins, let’s explore the relationship between Tommy and Ghost.

Read More: All 4 "Power" Series, Ranked

Ghost & Tommy's Rise To Power

James St. Patrick, alias "Ghost," portrayed by Omari Hardwick, and his childhood friend Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora, dominated the streets as nightlife entrepreneurs and successful cocaine distributors in the original Power series. Their complex relationship, fraught with loyalty, betrayal, and ambition, served as the foundation of the show's narrative. The two remain iconic figures, who went from friends to enemies, though the storyline of the other Power spin-offs looked beyond their relationship.

What To Expect From Origins?

Origins aims to peel back the layers of Ghost and Tommy's past, offering viewers a deeper understanding of their origins and the events that shaped them into the formidable figures they became. Spearheading this ambitious project is Sascha Penn, known for his work on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, who will serve as the executive producer under Lionsgate TV.

Upon announcing the spin-off, 50 Cent hit the ‘Gram to reveal that the show is currently under development. “You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development,” he said.

The announcement of Origins follows the success of previous spin-offs, including Power Book II: Ghost. Season four of Ghost is set to premiere its highly anticipated fourth season in 2024. Additionally, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in production for its fourth season in New York, while Power Book IV: Force is filming its third season in Chicago.

Read More: A$AP Ferg Sparks Heated Debate Over "Power" Vs. "BMF"

A Visionary Team: Creative Forces Behind the Franchise

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Mark Canton, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp speak onstage during the Power Series Finale Episode Screening at Paley Center on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ)

The creative forces behind the Power series universe, including original creator Courtney A. Kemp, executive producers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Mark Canton, continue to impress. Their collective vision has propelled the franchise to unprecedented heights, captivating audiences worldwide with its riveting storytelling and compelling characters.

Anticipation Builds: Excitement For Origins

As the franchise approaches its 10-year anniversary, the announcement of Origins underscores the enduring legacy of this groundbreaking series. With each new installment, the franchise continues to evolve, offering fans new insights into the characters they've grown to love while captivating audiences with its gritty realism and electrifying drama.

For fans of Power, the anticipation for Origins is palpable. As the series embarks on a journey to uncover the origins of Ghost and Tommy, viewers can expect a gripping narrative filled with twists, betrayals, and revelations that will keep them on the edge of their seats. With a talented creative team at the helm and a wealth of untold stories to explore, Origins promises to be a thrilling addition to the Power universe, further solidifying its status as one of television's most compelling franchises.

[Via]