Spin-Off Show
- TVKim Kardashian's "American Horror Story" Character Getting Spin-Off Series From Ryan MurphyNegotiations are still taking place, but so far we do know the "sexy adult drama" will star Kim as an attorney inspired her own divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Dexter" Spin-Off In The Works At ShowtimeShowtime is working on a "Dexter" prequel series.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureColin Farrell's "The Batman" Penguin Spin-Off Series Officially Ordered By HBO Max: ReportThere have been talks of this series dating back to 2019, but fans will soon finally see Oswald Cobblepot's villain origin story.By Erika Marie
- TVDon Cheadle's "Fresh Prince" Character Was So Close To Getting His Own Spin-Off ShowThe actor appeared on the hit 90s show in its earliest days.By Lynn S.
- TVWill Smith's ''The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'' Spin-Off Reportedly In The WorksReboots, are we sick of them yet or not? By Sandra E
- Entertainment"SpongeBob Squarepants" Spin-Offs Are On The Way To NickelodeonNickelodeon's President is looking to introduce "SpongeBob" spin-offs to the network.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Might Be Moving Back To ChicagoIs a homecoming in the cards for the rapper?By hnhh