Joseph Sikora recently revealed which character in the Power universe should have their own spin-off.

As 50 Cent plots on producing a few more spin-offs of BMF, it comes after the success of the Power universe. Shortly after, Fif and Courtney Kemp launched three spin-offs: Power II: Ghost, Power III: Raising Kanan, and Power IV: Force. The latter follows the story of Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, from New York City to establish himself in Chicago.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: Joseph Sikora attends the “Power” Season Two Series Premiere at Best Buy Theater on June 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

During the red carpet for Fear, starring Sikora, T.I., and Annie IIonzeh, the Power star was asked who he felt in the series deserved a spin-off. He didn’t hesitate to give Kris D Lofton his flowers during the interview. Lofton, who delivered an incredible performance Force, stars as Jerard Sampson.

Sikora said he’d love to see a spin-off focused on Sampson.

“I would love to see a spinoff about Jenard,” he told BallerAlert. “He’s such a complex character played beautifully by [Kris D. Lofton]. Season one, he was amazing, and [I] can’t wait for fans to see him in season two.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Isaac Keys, Joseph Sikora and Kris D. Lofton attend The Jason Lee Show launch party at EDEN Sunset on January 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Power IV: Force debuted in February 2022 following the success of Raising Kanan and Ghost, immediately becoming a favorite spin-off in the Power franchise. Along with Sikora and Lofton, the show also stars Isaac Keys, Lucien Cambric, Anthony Fleming III, Gabriel Ryan, and more. Additionally, Jeremih and Freddie Gibbs also landed roles in the series.

Starz renewed the series for a second season but they haven’t confirmed when it would premiere.

We’ll keep you updated on Power IV: Force season 2.

[Via]