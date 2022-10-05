Just when you thought 50 Cent was through with Starz, they just announced a release date for the highly-anticipated documentary on the Black Mafia Family.

Starz announced the BMF documentary will be making its debut on their network on October 23rd. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast will serve as a companion piece to the rapper’s critically acclaimed series that debuted on STARZ in 2021.

VMGATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: 50 Cent and Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

It was initially expected to drop as an eight-part series focusing on the rise and fall of the infamous Detroit criminal enterprise, led by Big Meech and his brother, Southwest T. However, it appears that it may have transformed into a documentary film that fans will get to dive into later this month.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF — Blowing Money Fast,” Fif previously said.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers,” President and CEO of STARZ Jeffrey Hirsch previously said. “We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

STARZ certainly found a lot of success with their series, BMF, which 50 Cent executive produces. Within four days, they announced that it was renewed for a second season which is slated to debut at the top of 2023.

Check out STARZ’s announcement below.