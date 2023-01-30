50 Cent’s Power universe continues to go strong, especially as STARZ renews its second spinoff for another season.

Before season 3 debuts this March, Starz confirmed that Power Book II: Ghost will return for another season. The fourth season is already in production in New York. Additionally, they’re bringing on new faces to join the regular cast.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Actor Michael Ealy arrives at The Pan African Film & Arts Festival Premiere of Screen Gems’ “About Last Night” at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on February 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Michael Ealy will play Detective Don Carter, who leads the new task force to combat drug-related violence in the streets.

“The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

The upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost will continue to follow Tariq St. Patrick’s story as well as the other characters we’ve grown to love. Starz will debut the season premiere of Power Book II on March 17th at midnight.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 Premiere at SVA Theater on November 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The success of the Power spin-offs prompted 50 Cent to recently announce that he’ll be doing the same with BMF. During the season 2 premiere earlier this month, he confirmed that BMF will turn into a universe, similar to Power.

