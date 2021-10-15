Power Book II: Ghost
- TVSTARZ Shares New Images Of "Power Book IV: Force" Season 2The screenshots show off some familiar characters for fans of the show.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMethod Man Explains Redman's Absence From "Power Book II: Ghost"Method Man says that Redman was recast on "Power Book II: Ghost" because he "wouldn't get the jab."By Cole Blake
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Wraps Up Season 3, Twitter ReactsThe show's explosive season finale already has fans begging for Season 4 less than 24 hours after its release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Final Episodes Leak Online, Social Media ReactsNo spoilers, please!By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3 Trailer: WatchThe highly-anticipated trailer gives fans a glimpse into the third season of the hit drama series.By Emily Burr
- TV50 Cent Fuels Beef Between "BMF" & "Power" CastsLil Meech roasts the cast of "Power Book II: Ghost" ahead of season 3 premiere. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent’s "Power Book II: Ghost” Renewed For Season 4, Michael Ealy Joins CastMichael Ealy will also join the regular case of "Power Book II: Ghost." By Aron A.
- TVT.I. Denies That Method Man Replaced Him On "Power Book II" Over 50 Cent BeefT.I. refutes claims that there's any beef between him and 50 Cent. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"Power Book II" Cast Says 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Due To BeefMichael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo shared some never-before-heard info about the original casting for "Power Book II: Ghost."By hnhh
- TVMichael Rainey Jr. Reveals Whether Ghost Is Coming Back To "Power"Michael Rainey Jr. responds to fans asking whether Ghost will return from the dead on "Power."By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Has Top 3 TV Shows Across Black Households50 Cent celebrates after learning that he has the top three cable television shows across Black households in the U.S.By Alex Zidel
- TVMichael Rainey Jr. & 50 Cent Celebrate "Power Book II: Ghost" Season Three Renewal"Power Book II: Ghost" will return for a third season, with Brett Mahoney as the new showrunner.By Joshua Robinson
- TVLil Meech Taunts Michael Rainey Jr. With 50 Cent's HelpLil Meech keeps on taunting Michael Rainey Jr. following 50 Cent's posts last week.By Alex Zidel
- TVMichael Rainey Jr. & Lil Meech Trade Shots As 50 Cent Looks On50 Cent seemingly started a back-and-forth battle between Lil Meech and Michael Rainey Jr. over "BMF" and "Power Book II: Ghost."By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 Trailer Shows Tariq In Some Serious TroubleThe new season is set to premiere on November 21st.By Hayley Hynes