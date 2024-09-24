Lil Durk Set To Make His TV Debut On 50 Cent's "Power" Spin-Off

Durk is coming to a living room near you soon.

Lil Durk is joining some exclusive company this week, as he's going to be the third rapper to appear in Power. The 50 Cent executive produced show has seen talents such as Method Man and Joey Bada$$ guest star in the Starz series, particularly in the spin-offs. The Wu-Tang band mate was in Power Book II: Ghost, while Joey popped up throughout Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The Chicago drill artist will be lending his on-screen talents to Book II and his TV debut is coming sooner than later.

According to AllHipHop, Durk's first appearance will be on Thursday's episode, but sadly, some people online were spoiling the fun. Some of the episodes were leaked, leading to Durk's co-star, Gianni Paolo, to come clean. He shared a mini collage of pictures and videos from their time on set together with the caption, "We kept it a secret for a year and a half and they wanna leak it two days before the mf episode🤦🏼‍♂️.. Cats out of the bag now big bros TV debut Thursday at midnight @lildurk 😤🔒 Can’t wait for y’all to see".

Lil Durk Did His Best To Keep This TV Gig Under Wraps

As to be expected, some fans weren't too happy about the Durk selection. He seems to be always getting clowned online no matter what the deal is. "The Streets Want Ghost Not Durk. Y’all Adding Unnecessary People 😒" one IG user writes. "Cool. I just don’t understand why they keep bringing in new characters at the end lol". Regardless of the noise, a congratulations is in order for Lil Durk. We wish the rapper good luck as he explores his acting journey.