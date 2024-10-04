Lil Durk Gets Roasted For His Role In "Power Book II: Ghost" Series Finale

Lil Durk is going viral after his appearance in the series finale of Starz's hit series Power Book II: Ghost. The Chicago rapper made his acting debut during the previous week's episode, which was the ninth of the season. Social media users had some fun with stills from the latest episode, with a number of viral tweets stemming from jokes made at Durk's expense.
"This is the stance of a man who don't do the s**t he rap about," one person wrote. "I spit my drink out when I seen dat man legs like dat [crying emojis]," said another. Another tweet blew up that took shots at the show and others like it. "You know that the show has reached an irreparable level of trash when they start tossing random rappers in the cast," a third user said. Rappers making appearances on TV shows is not a new phenomenon, of course. Offset was on an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles in 2020. In 2023, Yung Miami of the City Girls made an appearance on Starz's BMF, another 50 Cent-produced crime drama (like the shows in the Power universe). The disgraced mogul Diddy has multiple acting credits to his name, including episodes of CSI: Miami and the Hawaii Five-O reboot.
Lil Durk Gets Roasted For Appearance During Power Book II Series Finale
The jokes didn't slow down Lil Durk's album rollout. In fact, he referenced his Power Book II appearance in the caption to a post promoting his latest single. "We getting back for Monet @ midnight," Durk wrote. "We dropping for the streets @ midnight, stay woke." At midnight, he unveiled the cover art for his upcoming album Deep Thoughts, along with a new single. "Monitoring Me" is the name of the new track, which he dropped with an accompanying music video.
Earlier this week, a tracklist purporting to be the one for Lil Durk's next release made its way online. However, its authenticity came into question when names like Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, and iShowSpeed were listed as features. As the alleged tracklist is only 12 songs (the upcoming Deep Thoughts is 20 songs, per Apple Music) and not under the same name as the one Durk announced (nor does it have the same album artwork), it is likely illegitimate. Deep Thoughts releases on October 18, though Durk announced that fans can pre-save the album beginning today.