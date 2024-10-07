Lil Durk Divides Fans With His Dramatic "Deep Thoughts" Album Cover Art

BYGabriel Bras Nevares205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Is it a hard visual or is Smurk doing too much?

Through the release of "Monitoring Me," Lil Durk kicked off the rollout for his next album Deep Thoughts, which drops on Friday, October 18. He also shared the cover art with his social media followers: a black-and-white image of the Chicago rapper rising up from open water into the sky, adorned by an almost-fully covered crescent moon. Fan reactions were divisive, with some urging Smurk to get down from his high horse and others finding it to be quite the engaging image. It kind of reflects the overall reception to his music as of late, but he's never backed down from the washed allegations.

However, some die-hards might be disappointed that Lil Durk isn't coming out with two brand-new projects soon; just one. He called out a fake tracklist that circulated online for a hypothetical Love Songs 4 The Streets 3. It was quite an eclectic feature list, too: Future, Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, and... Kai Cenat? And iShowSpeed? Well, we don't blame fans for wanting to hear what this cocktail would've resulted in. Maybe later down the road...

Read More: Lil Durk Gets Roasted For His Role In "Power Book II: Ghost" Series Finale

Lil Durk's Deep Thoughts Cover Art: See Comments For Reactions

Also, Lil Durk might not be giving these cover reactions much stock, as he has a lot of praise to fall back on from his Power Book II: Ghost costar, LeToya Tonodeo. "I thought he killed it!" she told TMZ of his performance. "And I hope he keeps going with it. Like, you know, it's the series finale... *sighs* it's coming to an end. At least Power Book II: Ghost. But you know what they say, power never ends. So we shall see. [...] I think [Lil Durk has a magical quality]. I think so, I mean, he was dope to work with. Super cool, super chill. Yeah, I hope he keeps it going. I hope [we'll see a lot of him in the future in Hollywood]. I hope so. You'd have to ask him, but in my opinion, I hope so." Check out reactions to the Deep Thoughts artwork down below.

More Fan Takes

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks recently previewed a collab between Lil Durk and Drake that many hope will end up on the former's new album. Let's see what the future holds...

Read More: Lil Durk Treats Fans To Hypnotic New Single "Turn Up A Notch"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...