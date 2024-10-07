Lil Durk Divides Fans With His Dramatic "Deep Thoughts" Album Cover Art

Is it a hard visual or is Smurk doing too much?

Through the release of "Monitoring Me," Lil Durk kicked off the rollout for his next album Deep Thoughts, which drops on Friday, October 18. He also shared the cover art with his social media followers: a black-and-white image of the Chicago rapper rising up from open water into the sky, adorned by an almost-fully covered crescent moon. Fan reactions were divisive, with some urging Smurk to get down from his high horse and others finding it to be quite the engaging image. It kind of reflects the overall reception to his music as of late, but he's never backed down from the washed allegations.

However, some die-hards might be disappointed that Lil Durk isn't coming out with two brand-new projects soon; just one. He called out a fake tracklist that circulated online for a hypothetical Love Songs 4 The Streets 3. It was quite an eclectic feature list, too: Future, Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, and... Kai Cenat? And iShowSpeed? Well, we don't blame fans for wanting to hear what this cocktail would've resulted in. Maybe later down the road...

Also, Lil Durk might not be giving these cover reactions much stock, as he has a lot of praise to fall back on from his Power Book II: Ghost costar, LeToya Tonodeo. "I thought he killed it!" she told TMZ of his performance. "And I hope he keeps going with it. Like, you know, it's the series finale... *sighs* it's coming to an end. At least Power Book II: Ghost. But you know what they say, power never ends. So we shall see. [...] I think [Lil Durk has a magical quality]. I think so, I mean, he was dope to work with. Super cool, super chill. Yeah, I hope he keeps it going. I hope [we'll see a lot of him in the future in Hollywood]. I hope so. You'd have to ask him, but in my opinion, I hope so." Check out reactions to the Deep Thoughts artwork down below.

