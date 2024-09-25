Lil Durk Treats Fans To Hypnotic New Single "Turn Up A Notch"

Hell of a beat on this one.

Lil Durk was supposed to drop "Turn Up a Notch" on September 20. The release date came and went with no new material, though. It's unclear what led to the delay, but the anticipated single is finally here. Lil Durk dropped "Turn Up a Notch" on September 25, and it was well worth the wait. The rapper gives fans a laid back track that goes down smooth despite its grim subject matter. The chorus of the song is going to be what sticks with most listeners. That said, the verses are deceptively potent. Durk reflects on the various struggles he's dealt with throughout his life.

On the flip side, Lil Durk gives fan glimpses of the successes that have kept him going. It's all mixed in a hypnotic blend. "Seen my uncle actually reactin' off coke," Durk raps. "Won a Grammy, send my picture to bro. Breezy, Wicked and Chucky my woe. Them not the n**gas you send to the store." The beat is an ideal match to Durk's dreary, wistful bars. It's propulsive and slick, but it has a sadness to it. This forlorn quality mostly comes through on the guitar that loops throughout. Love Songs 4 the Streets 3 is set to be Lil Durk's next album, and if this single is any indicator, it's going to be excellent.

Lil Durk Gives Fans A Grim Anthem Ahead Of His New Album

