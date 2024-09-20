Chris Brown And Lil Durk Sued By Producer Claiming They Stole His Song

More legal troubles for these two.

Chris Brown and Lil Durk are established superstars. They have dozens of hits tallied between them. Brown is one of the best-selling artists of all time, for crying out loud. That doesn't mean they are exempt from legal action, however. Chris Brown and Lil Durk are being sued by a producer named Micah Foster, according to TMZ. The producer claims that the duo jacked the beat for their single "Till the Wheels Fall Off," and intends to prove it in a court of law.

Foster claims that he released his song, "Wheels Fall Off," in 2019. Not only does the song feature a similar title to the Chris Brown and Durk song, but the producer claims that he played it in front of the singer before its release. For context, Chris Brown and Lil Durk's version dropped in 2022. Foster goes on to tell TMZ that has worked with Brown several times over the years. He claims that he's worked with the singer to develop multiple hits. Generally speaking, collaboration means a portion of the royalties on the song. Foster, however, claims that Chris Brown and Lil Durk have stiffed him.

Read More: Chris Brown Reacts To Tank Calling Him A Better Artist Than Michael Jackson

Chris Brown Allegedly Heard The Original Song In 2019

JACKSON, MS - APRIL 20: Rapper Lil Durk (r) beams with joy at the STARRY FIZZ FEST at Jackson State University in the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

The producer is seeking his royalties from the song. "Til the Wheels Fall Off" has over 20 million streams on Spotify, so it's safe to assume Foster is owed a nice chunk of change. This is not the first time Brown has been accused of "borrowing" from other songs. The singer was slammed with a copyright lawsuit in 2017, when dancehall singer Red Rat claimed he took the "core musical feature" of his single "Tight Up Skirt." Brown was also sued for copyright infringement over the smash 2018 single "No Guidance." The singer and his featured artist, Drake, were sued by Braindon Cooper and Timothy Valentine.

Cooper and Valentine claimed that Breezy and Drizzy stole the basis of the track from their 2016 single "I Love Your Dress." They pointed to similarities in each verse, as well as the repetitious phrase "You got it" during the chorus. Fortunately, for Brown, Cooper and Valentine decided to drop the lawsuit in its entirety five months after filing it. No terms of an out of court settlement were released to the public.