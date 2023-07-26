STARZ Shares New Images Of “Power Book IV: Force” Season 2

The screenshots show off some familiar characters for fans of the show.

BYLavender Alexandria
STARZ Shares New Images Of “Power Book IV: Force” Season 2

It was back in May that STARZ finally confirmed to fans the news they had been waiting for. The company announced an official date for season 2 of Power Book IV: Force after months of fan speculation. It’s been over a year now since the first season of the show wrapped up which featured some moments fans have been thinking about ever since. They won’t have to wait too much longer to experience even more of those moments as season 2 is set to arrive on September 1st. Force is the 4th iteration of the power series following Book III: Raising Kanan, Book II: Ghost, and the original.

Now STARZ has seen fit to release a number of screenshots from season 2 of Power Book IV: Force. The pictures show off familiar faces like main character Tommy Egan. But they also included glimpses of much of the show’s ensemble cast. Altogether they released 8 new photos from season 2. While it may not give fans many narrative hints, that hasn’t stopped people online from chewing through every little detail looking for clues as to what might go down. Season 1 of the show is available to stream right now on STARZ for fans that need to catch up.

First Taste Of Power Book IV: Force

Between seasons 2 and 3 of Power Book II: Ghosts, Redman decided to leave the production. Earlier this year he took to Instagram to explain his decision to leave, citing the mandatory vaccination as a primary motivator. ““I walked away from Power after the second episode because everybody on the show had to have the jab and I wasn’t with it. That’s what I’m saying. You have to stand your ground,” he explained. 50 Cent took to the comments not to contest the events, but to provide his own explanation. ““He’s not lying he walked right away from the #1 show in African American and Latino house holds. SMH I took the shot fuck that.”

What do you think of the new pictures from season two of Power Book IV: Force? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent Brings Method Man & Other “Power” Stars To Denver For “Final Lap” Tour Pre-Party

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.