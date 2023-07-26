STARZ Shares New Images Of “Power Book IV: Force” Season 2

It was back in May that STARZ finally confirmed to fans the news they had been waiting for. The company announced an official date for season 2 of Power Book IV: Force after months of fan speculation. It’s been over a year now since the first season of the show wrapped up which featured some moments fans have been thinking about ever since. They won’t have to wait too much longer to experience even more of those moments as season 2 is set to arrive on September 1st. Force is the 4th iteration of the power series following Book III: Raising Kanan, Book II: Ghost, and the original.

Now STARZ has seen fit to release a number of screenshots from season 2 of Power Book IV: Force. The pictures show off familiar faces like main character Tommy Egan. But they also included glimpses of much of the show’s ensemble cast. Altogether they released 8 new photos from season 2. While it may not give fans many narrative hints, that hasn’t stopped people online from chewing through every little detail looking for clues as to what might go down. Season 1 of the show is available to stream right now on STARZ for fans that need to catch up.

Christmas came early: a first look at S2 of ‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ has arrived. 🎄👀 @ForceStarz pic.twitter.com/X4St866WRp — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 25, 2023

Between seasons 2 and 3 of Power Book II: Ghosts, Redman decided to leave the production. Earlier this year he took to Instagram to explain his decision to leave, citing the mandatory vaccination as a primary motivator. ““I walked away from Power after the second episode because everybody on the show had to have the jab and I wasn’t with it. That’s what I’m saying. You have to stand your ground,” he explained. 50 Cent took to the comments not to contest the events, but to provide his own explanation. ““He’s not lying he walked right away from the #1 show in African American and Latino house holds. SMH I took the shot fuck that.”

