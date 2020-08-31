Power Book IV: Force
- TVSTARZ Shares New Images Of "Power Book IV: Force" Season 2The screenshots show off some familiar characters for fans of the show.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV50 Cent Calls STARZ "Incompetent" Over Alleged "Power Book IV: Force" Episode LeakFif's long-standing beef with STARZ continues.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Debuts As Cross-Eyed Cousin Buddy In "Power Book IV"Freddie Gibbs earns praise for his role as Cousin Buddy in the latest episode of "Power Book IV: Force." By Aron A.
- TVFreddie Gibbs Unveils His "Power Book IV: Force" Trailer & Shows Big Love To 50 CentGibbs has previously revealed that it was Fif who influenced him to get into rapping.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoseph Sikora Reveals 50 Cent Asked Him To Star In Nicki Minaj's "Do We Have A Problem?" Video50 Cent has all the connections.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCuban Link Stuns At The "Power Book IV: Force" Premiere, Shares Interesting Series TheoryLa La Anthony, Ice-T, Coco Austin, and Jeremih were also in attendance.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLa La Anthony Goes Braless As She Supports Joseph Sikora At The "Power Book IV: Force" PremiereThe 39-year-old told her IG followers that she "loved" her sultry outfit, designed by Luar, for the event.By Hayley Hynes
- News50 Cent, Lil Durk & Jeremih Link Up For The "Power Powder Respect" Music Video50's new collab is the theme song for his Starz series "Power Book IV: Force," premiering next month.By Hayley Hynes
- News50 Cent Shares "Power Book IV: Force" Theme Song "Power Powder Respect" With Jeremih & Lil Durk50 Cent shares the theme song for "Power Book IV: Force" featuring Jeremih and Lil Durk.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Power Book IV: Force" Trailer Teases Plenty Of Intriguing Drama Ahead Of February PremiereJoseph Sikora has revealed that his character Tommy is "lost" in the upcoming episodes.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent Announces "Power Book IV: Force" Theme Ft. Lil Durk & Jeremih50 Cent says he's bringing "Chi-Town vibes" for the "Force" theme song. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Taps Jeremih For "Power Book IV: Force"Jeremih is set to appear in the upcoming "Power" spin-off. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent Reveals "Power Book IV: Force" CastCheck out the cast for 50 Cent's upcoming "Power Book IV: Force".By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Announces New "Power" Spin-Off With Joseph Sikora50 Cent is producing a new series within the "Power" universe, announcing a spin-off with Joseph Sikora.By Alex Zidel