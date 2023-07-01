50 Cent Brings Method Man & Other “Power” Stars To Denver For “Final Lap” Tour Pre-Party

50 Cent brought a number of stars from his various TV projects, including BMF, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force to Denver for a party to celebrate him kicking off the Final Lap tour. Among those in attendance included Method Man, Russell Hornsby, and several more. 50 Cent posted pictures from the night on Instagram, Monday.

“This is why this is the Final Lap,” 50 captioned the post. “I’m gonna change the landscape of film and television. GLG GreenLightGang in Denver ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #TheFinalLapTour.”

50 Cent With Method Man In Denver

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 23: (L-R) Method Man, Russell Hornsby and 50 Cent attend a pre-party before 50 Cent’s “Final Lap” tour at Ball Arena on July 23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

50 Cent has been fully invested in television and film since Power premiered on Starz in 2014. In addition to several spin-off series, he’s also launched BMF, and revealed that he has many more projects in the works. Back in April, he shared on Instagram that he purchased a massive studio space to work on upcoming television shows and movies.

“Well, would you look at here,” he said in a video at the time. “985,000 square feet. Can you say G-Unit studios?” He continued in the caption of the post: “GLG [traffic light emoji] GreenLightGang G-unit film & TV [Bomb emoji] BOOM [Wind emoji] I need room to work [shrug emoji] I don’t miss [Bullseye emoji] [Television emoji] will never be the same.”

50 Cent Shares Pics From The Pre-Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

50 announced the Final Lap tour, earlier this year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. The legendary rapper will be performing all over the world for the highly-anticipated concerts. After tickets went live in May, 50 admitted that it could be his last tour as he transitions away from music. “I won’t be running around like this no more. I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on,” he explained on Instagram Live.

