Yung Miami is taking her talents to the small screen. Fresh off her win for Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, the City Girl rapper recently announced that she’ll be joining season two of Starz’ BMF. The “Rap Freaks” star took to social media to share the news with her followers, writing, “Proud to announce I will be on #BMF Season 2 this January on Starz @bmfstarz.”

Miami joins the star-studded cast of the 50 Cent produced show with special celebrity guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kash Doll made appearances. LaLa Anthony, Leslie Jones, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Russell Hornsby, and Kash Doll. Comedian Monique is also set to join the cast for season 2 as Goldie, an Atlanta strip club owner. No further information has been released about Miami’s character, except that her name is Deanna Washington.

Season two’s log line reads, “Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio, and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew, and battle for every inch of territory.” Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.spoke about the shows upcoming season, telling Pop Sugar, “I can tell you that [Big Meech] has to elevate his mind. Everything about him is elevating, so he’s becoming bigger, wealthier, [and] wiser.”

Along with season of two of BMF, 50 is also set to release “The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast,” on STARZ. The docu-series will give viewers a deeper look into the rise of Big Meech and Southwest T. It is set to air on October 23.

Check out the teaser below.