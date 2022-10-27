50 Cent is making bigger plays in the television industry now that he’s joined forces with Lusid Media. According to Variety, the Queens-bred mogul inked a content partnership deal with Lusid Media and they’ve already locked in their first project. Fif’s G-Unit Film & Television company will executive produce a true crime series for Peacock. The show is expected to debut in 2023 and he has two other projects to produce for Lusid Media under the deal.

“I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” he said. “G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength-to-strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

The news of Fif’s partnership comes a little over a month after he called it quits with STARZ. Their partnership produced incredible success after Fif inked a deal estimated to be worth $150M. With shows like Power and its spin-offs, and the success of B.M.F., STARZ and 50 Cent made a splash together in the television industry.

Unfortunately, their collaborative work together ended in September following a tumultuous period in their relationship. The rap star confirmed the news on Instagram shortly after, writing, “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings… I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.”

Lusid Media President Zak Weisfeld had nothing but good things to say about 50 Cent’s track record in the television world. He said that G-Unit Film and Television is bringing a “different energy” to Lusid Media that will allow their projects to stand out.

“50 Cent is a storytelling phenomenon, and we’re excited by the combination of our track record in the unscripted entertainment space, and the dynamism of 50 and the G Unit team,” said Weisfeld. “There’s a whole different energy and a unique point of view that makes our joint projects really special.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

