One of the most important people at STARZ, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, has officially given a final warning to the network, claiming that his contract is up and he's leaving. This comes following his ultra-successful run at the network, executive producing shows including Power, BMF, all of the Power spin-offs, and much more.

On Tuesday (March 1), 50 Cent kicked off the month by threatening his network, claiming that he is packing his bags and moving on to a new chapter.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"This is me packing my stuff, STARZ," wrote the entertainment tycoon on Instagram. "Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb sh*t I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus."

This is far from the first time that Fiddy has called out the higher-ups at STARZ. At this point, it's a bi-weekly occurrence.

"Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the f*ck away from STARZ," he continued. "Anil get your f*cking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that f*cking sign of the door no more G-unit film and television over here. Josh hurry the f*ck up, get all the scrips we out!"

Where do you think 50 Cent is headed next? Could he make the jump to Netflix? And where will his shows be hosted now? We will continue to keep you updated as this situation develops.



Screenshots via @50cent on Instagram