A$AP Rocky Reveals What "Don't Be Dumb" Will Sound Like

A$AP Rocky rose to popularity for his engaging album experiences and it sounds like "Don't Be Dumb" will be just that and then some.

In 2018, A$AP Rocky put out his most diverse and risky album to date with TESTING. It certainly lived up to its title and a result; it's his most divisive body of work. Some praise its randomness, while others believe it lacks cohesion.

For those who aren't huge fans of Rocky doing this much experimenting, we have some unfortunate news for you. Details of what Don't Be Dumb will sound like have surfaced and once again, the Harlem native will be trying out different genres and subgenres.

"The 15 track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a cityJazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&Beach track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range."

This album description comes via Bilt, a loyalty program based in NYC that gives its members incentives for handling their rent and HOA payments on time.

A$AP Rocky partnered with the hometown company to drop an exclusive vinyl for Don't Be Dumb. It features unique artwork that embodies the spirit of New York. If you are interested click this link.

This partnership isn't random though. The artist has been supporting Bilt since their inception and was excited to be working alongside them for this album rollout. He also spoke on them making a generous rent donation to the tenants living in his building that will cover their 2026 payments.

Who Is Featured On Don't Be Dumb?

"For me, it’s always been about your community and neighborhood. Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything. When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the same building where I grew up, that hit different. That’s not just business, that’s understanding what community really means."

He continued, "This vinyl is my love letter to New York, and being able to give back to the exact place that raised me while helping people across the country with their rent is the kind of partnership that actually matters."

All in all, this a very cool update and one that also brings excitement to Rocky's long-awaited return. Speaking of which, it will officially commence on January 16. Don't Be Dumb will officially be 17 tracks long, the last two being on a side B.

Song titles and features have yet to be revealed as of yet. However, in terms of the latter, there are quite a few rumored ones out there. Some are Rihanna, Westside Gunn, J. Cole, Jessica Pratt, KayCyy, and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.

