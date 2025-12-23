A$AP Rocky's Signed "Don't Be Dumb" Vinyls Are Reselling For A Huge Markup Online

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A$AP Rocky announced the release of some special edition vinyl yesterday and not much time elapsed before they sold out.

A$AP Rocky's rollout for Don't Be Dumb is actually under way this time and fans are hype. So much so that when the Harlem rapper announced a sale for special edition vinyl, they were extremely quick to pounce on them. Each of the four versions that he put up on his AWGE website yesterday (Dec. 22) are sold out.

Two featured "Mr. Mayers" artwork, with one of the two being signed. The remaining pair sported Tim Burton's "GR1M" and "Dummy" designs. Both of those were also signed by Rocky. All retailed for $50 USD.

However, while we assume a lot of die-hard fans were able to scoop copies, a fair number of scalpers also got their hands on a few. Per Kurrco, they are reselling on eBay for double the price. But that's the low-end. Some people are marking them up to where they're five times as expensive or at the most, 17 times higher.

It's unfortunate to see folks who only care about making a money off of eager buyers. But at the end of the day, that is the reality of the collectors world.

That aside, it's exciting to see A$AP going all out with exclusives and physical copies.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

All of the preorders are shipping in January, but it doesn't say exactly when. Our guess is when Don't Be Dumb is releasing, which is the 16th. Rocky confirmed this detail last Friday, December 19, on his Instagram.

"JANUARY 16 2026 , DON’T BE DUMB VINYLS , CDs , CASSETTES , AND DIGITAL DSPs AVAILABLE , THANKS TO EVERY CREATIVE AND MUSICIAN WHO HELPED ME WITH THIS MASTERPIECE [fire emoji]."

We practically have all of the details outside of the confirmed features. Of course, there's a chance that previous collab singles he's released in the last year could make the 17-song tracklist. "HIGHJACK" with Jessica Pratt," "Ruby Rosary" with J. Cole, or "pray4dagang" featuring KayCyy are all options.

But there's also a chance those could be leftovers from recording sessions during the DBD era. However, we may have at least one sure-fire inclusion in Playboi Carti. After a Reddit user asked him to include a song with the Opium CEO supposedly titled "Helicopter." Rocky replied with "BET" so we will see if he follows through there.

